Below are the Union County arrests for 11-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Suggs, Rheem Devante
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2021
|Court Case
|202108342
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Suggs, Rheem Devante (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2700-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 11/27/2021 04:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Rivers, Cashion Blake
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rivers, Cashion Blake (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at Rosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 11/27/2021 06:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Little, Gays Raynard
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Little, Gays Raynard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK E Wilson St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 11/27/2021 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Green, Albert Leroy
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Green, Albert Leroy (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 12500-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/27/2021 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Gaskins, Terell Rashad
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2021
|Court Case
|202107484
|Charge
|Fta – Misd – 1(Simple Assault), M (M),
|Description
|Gaskins, Terell Rashad (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Misd – 1(simple Assault), M (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2021 13:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Huey, Bessie Faye
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2021
|Court Case
|202107486
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Huey, Bessie Faye (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2021 14:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L