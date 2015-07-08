Below are the Union County arrests for 11-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Suggs, Rheem Devante
Arrest Date 11/27/2021
Court Case 202108342
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Suggs, Rheem Devante (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2700-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 11/27/2021 04:31.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Rivers, Cashion Blake
Arrest Date 11/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rivers, Cashion Blake (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at Rosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 11/27/2021 06:44.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Little, Gays Raynard
Arrest Date 11/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Little, Gays Raynard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK E Wilson St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 11/27/2021 11:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Green, Albert Leroy
Arrest Date 11/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Green, Albert Leroy (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 12500-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/27/2021 12:17.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Gaskins, Terell Rashad
Arrest Date 11/27/2021
Court Case 202107484
Charge Fta – Misd – 1(Simple Assault), M (M),
Description Gaskins, Terell Rashad (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Misd – 1(simple Assault), M (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2021 13:39.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Huey, Bessie Faye
Arrest Date 11/27/2021
Court Case 202107486
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Huey, Bessie Faye (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2021 14:39.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L