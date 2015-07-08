Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BICHOTTE, LORVENS DUSHAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-28 08:00:00
Court Case 5902021237174
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ADAMS, KENNETH RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-28 00:35:00
Court Case 5902021237201
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name TOWNSEND, MALCOLM DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/1999
Height 6.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-28 06:57:00
Court Case 2020053382
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BUSH, FELDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-28 01:05:00
Court Case 5902021237197
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GUTIERREZ, ALEX RONALDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/22/2003
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-28 05:00:00
Court Case 5902021237229
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CARTER, ALFIE ISIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-28 00:44:00
Court Case 5902021237204
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 1000.00