Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BICHOTTE, LORVENS DUSHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-28 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021237174
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, KENNETH RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-28 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021237201
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|TOWNSEND, MALCOLM DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/10/1999
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-28 06:57:00
|Court Case
|2020053382
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|BUSH, FELDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-28 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021237197
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GUTIERREZ, ALEX RONALDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/22/2003
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-28 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021237229
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CARTER, ALFIE ISIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-28 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021237204
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00