Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2021.

Name Gonzalez, Benjamin
Arrest Date 11/28/2021
Court Case 202107520
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Gonzalez, Benjamin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1300-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 11:52.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Brnot-bernar, Benito Alejandro
Arrest Date 11/28/2021
Court Case 202107506
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Brnot-bernar, Benito Alejandro (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 2700-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 00:49.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Hill, Mark W
Arrest Date 11/28/2021
Court Case 202107521
Charge Fail To Work After Paid (M),
Description Hill, Mark W (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 12:02.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Roseborough, Quavis Devon
Arrest Date 11/28/2021
Court Case 202107509
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Roseborough, Quavis Devon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 01:08.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Avila, Silvia
Arrest Date 11/28/2021
Court Case 202107523
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Avila, Silvia (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1700-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 12:28.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Harrah, Adam James
Arrest Date 11/28/2021
Court Case 202108353
Charge 1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Harrah, Adam James (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1000-BLK Finley Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/28/2021 01:51.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A