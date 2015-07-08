Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gonzalez, Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2021
|Court Case
|202107520
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Benjamin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1300-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 11:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Brnot-bernar, Benito Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2021
|Court Case
|202107506
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Brnot-bernar, Benito Alejandro (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 2700-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Hill, Mark W
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2021
|Court Case
|202107521
|Charge
|Fail To Work After Paid (M),
|Description
|Hill, Mark W (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Roseborough, Quavis Devon
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2021
|Court Case
|202107509
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Roseborough, Quavis Devon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 01:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Avila, Silvia
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2021
|Court Case
|202107523
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Avila, Silvia (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1700-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2021 12:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Harrah, Adam James
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2021
|Court Case
|202108353
|Charge
|1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Harrah, Adam James (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1000-BLK Finley Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/28/2021 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A