Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITE, HERMAN SHELTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/10/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-29 00:57:00
|Court Case
|2402016701243
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MASON, KELLY LANE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/26/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-29 11:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GADDY, TYRESE OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-29 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021237130
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORALES-MERCADO, ISMAEL ERNESTO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/14/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-29 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021237283
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCNEIL, NYEEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/26/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-29 12:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREGORY, KARLOS MOORE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/21/1960
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-29 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021237338
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00