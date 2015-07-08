Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive(South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(south Carolina), F (F), at 2600-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2021 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Stallings, Marquita Marquita
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Shoplifting), M (M),
|Description
|Stallings, Marquita Marquita (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (shoplifting), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2021 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Wages, Robert Keith
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wages, Robert Keith (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2021 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Roscoe, Michael Wilson
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (M), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Roscoe, Michael Wilson (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (M), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 5700-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2021 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2021
|Court Case
|202107214
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), And 4) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), and 4) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2021 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2021
|Court Case
|202107550
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Communicating Threats), M (M),
|Description
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (communicating Threats), M (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2021 17:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A