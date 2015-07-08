Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRAYSON, RYAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1981
Height 6.6
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-30 02:15:00
Court Case 5902021237392
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CREEL, WILLIAM CHIP
Arrest Type
DOB 6/24/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-30 15:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORRISON, ALYSSA GAIL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/14/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-30 02:12:00
Court Case 5902021237394
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ONEAL, PEDRO GONZALEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/7/1969
Height 5.2
Weight 124
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-30 09:40:00
Court Case 1002020084631
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name TAVERAS-ACEVEDO, RITA ROSETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/26/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-30 03:14:00
Court Case 8902021052497
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, LENNIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/1/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-30 13:19:00
Court Case 5902021237416
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00