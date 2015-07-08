Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRAYSON, RYAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1981
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-30 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021237392
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CREEL, WILLIAM CHIP
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/24/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-30 15:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, ALYSSA GAIL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/14/1998
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-30 02:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021237394
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ONEAL, PEDRO GONZALEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/7/1969
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|124
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-30 09:40:00
|Court Case
|1002020084631
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|TAVERAS-ACEVEDO, RITA ROSETTE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/26/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-30 03:14:00
|Court Case
|8902021052497
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, LENNIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/1/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-30 13:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021237416
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00