Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-01-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name MILLER, BREAUNNA SYMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/3/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-01 05:12:00
Court Case 5902021237494
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name POSTON, ARIANNA RAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/2001
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-01 09:50:00
Court Case 3502019005502
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BANDA, JOSE ANGEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-01 15:00:00
Court Case 5902021237270
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RODGERS, JOSHUA PHILLIP
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-01 05:42:00
Court Case 5902021236204
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, KERRY
Arrest Type
DOB 8/16/1972
Height 5.2
Weight 119
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-01 12:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARSON, DONALD LANIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-01 14:50:00
Court Case 5902014224218
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 5000.00