Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Stephanie Lace
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2021
|Court Case
|202108490
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Smith, Stephanie Lace (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 6700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/1/2021 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Long, Ray Neal
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Long, Ray Neal (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2021 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Burns, Perry Adam
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Burns, Perry Adam (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2021 20:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Jarrell, Clyde Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sexual Battery (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jarrell, Clyde Lee (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 1100-BLK Doctor Blair Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/1/2021 20:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Rushing, Jerry Dean
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2021
|Court Case
|202108498
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 5) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), And 6) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F),
|Description
|Rushing, Jerry Dean (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 5) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), and 6) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), at 200-BLK W Main St/w Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/1/2021 20:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Blackwell, Thelmo Luteria
|Arrest Date
|12-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blackwell, Thelmo Luteria (B /M/46) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Williams Rd/n Charlotte Ave, Monroe, on 12/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B