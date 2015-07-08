Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Stephanie Lace
Arrest Date 12/01/2021
Court Case 202108490
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Smith, Stephanie Lace (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 6700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/1/2021 16:25.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Long, Ray Neal
Arrest Date 12/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Long, Ray Neal (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2021 17:15.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Burns, Perry Adam
Arrest Date 12/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Burns, Perry Adam (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2021 20:03.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Jarrell, Clyde Lee
Arrest Date 12/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Sexual Battery (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Jarrell, Clyde Lee (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 1100-BLK Doctor Blair Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/1/2021 20:33.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Rushing, Jerry Dean
Arrest Date 12/01/2021
Court Case 202108498
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 5) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), And 6) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F),
Description Rushing, Jerry Dean (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 4) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 5) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), and 6) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), at 200-BLK W Main St/w Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/1/2021 20:49.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Blackwell, Thelmo Luteria
Arrest Date 12-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Blackwell, Thelmo Luteria (B /M/46) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Williams Rd/n Charlotte Ave, Monroe, on 12/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B