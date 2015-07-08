Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GHEBREMESKEL, ABRAHAM AWET
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/22/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-02 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021224697
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GREGORY, CHRISTOPHER DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-02 09:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021234527
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOCUST, ALANDA WESLEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/11/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-02 15:14:00
|Court Case
|1202020712216
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HALLMAN, DWIGHT LAQUELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/12/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-02 02:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021234130
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|KIRBY, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/29/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-02 10:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021237308
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|CARRICK, VIRGIL PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/4/1946
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-02 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021237753
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount