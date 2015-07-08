Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GHEBREMESKEL, ABRAHAM AWET
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/22/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-02 02:20:00
Court Case 5902021224697
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GREGORY, CHRISTOPHER DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-02 09:24:00
Court Case 5902021234527
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LOCUST, ALANDA WESLEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/11/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-02 15:14:00
Court Case 1202020712216
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HALLMAN, DWIGHT LAQUELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-02 02:48:00
Court Case 5902021234130
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name KIRBY, ELIJAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/29/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-02 10:12:00
Court Case 5902021237308
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name CARRICK, VIRGIL PAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/4/1946
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-02 10:20:00
Court Case 5902021237753
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount