Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2021.

Name Crouch, Jeremy Douglas
Arrest Date 12/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation Out Of County (F),
Description Crouch, Jeremy Douglas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2021 14:18.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Garner, Benjasha Lawrence
Arrest Date 12-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Garner, Benjasha Lawrence (W /M/44) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 4500-BLK Parnell St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/28/2021 and 00:00, 11/30/2021. Reported: 00:13, 12/2/2021.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Smith, Roy Jeffery
Arrest Date 12/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (Speeding/Dwlr), M (M),
Description Smith, Roy Jeffery (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (speeding/dwlr), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2021 14:45.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 12-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:12, 12/2/2021 and 01:13, 12/2/2021. Reported: 01:13, 12/2/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Smith, Michael Nelson
Arrest Date 12/02/2021
Court Case 202107624
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Smith, Michael Nelson (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1900-BLK Airport Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/2/2021 14:46.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Usps VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
Arrest Date 12-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Usps VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 100-BLK S Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 05:41, 12/2/2021. Reported: 05:41, 12/2/2021.
Arresting Officer Broome, R