Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation Out Of County (F),
|Description
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2021 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Garner, Benjasha Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|12-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garner, Benjasha Lawrence (W /M/44) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 4500-BLK Parnell St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/28/2021 and 00:00, 11/30/2021. Reported: 00:13, 12/2/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Smith, Roy Jeffery
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (Speeding/Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Roy Jeffery (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (speeding/dwlr), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2021 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|12-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:12, 12/2/2021 and 01:13, 12/2/2021. Reported: 01:13, 12/2/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Smith, Michael Nelson
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2021
|Court Case
|202107624
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Smith, Michael Nelson (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1900-BLK Airport Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/2/2021 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Usps VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
|Arrest Date
|12-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Usps VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 100-BLK S Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 05:41, 12/2/2021. Reported: 05:41, 12/2/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R