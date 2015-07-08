Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMAS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/27/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-03 10:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEOPLES, EMMANUEL ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/28/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-03 16:15:00
Court Case 5902021237146
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name CORBETT, ERIN MATTHEWS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/26/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-03 10:20:00
Court Case 5902021234759
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DURAND, JAMAL QUON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/19/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-03 09:30:00
Court Case 5902021237819
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount

Name SELLERS, DAVID KIRK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/16/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-03 10:50:00
Court Case 1202020701976
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SINGLETARY-SELBY, VANESSA KENYETTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 320
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-03 10:23:00
Court Case 5902021237825
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount