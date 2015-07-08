Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMAS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/27/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-03 10:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEOPLES, EMMANUEL ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/28/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-03 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021237146
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CORBETT, ERIN MATTHEWS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/26/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-03 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021234759
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DURAND, JAMAL QUON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/19/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-03 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021237819
|Charge Description
|CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SELLERS, DAVID KIRK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/16/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-03 10:50:00
|Court Case
|1202020701976
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SINGLETARY-SELBY, VANESSA KENYETTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|320
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-03 10:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021237825
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount