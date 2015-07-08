Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wilson, Zachary Michael
Arrest Date 12/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause (Child Support), M (M),
Description Wilson, Zachary Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause (child Support), M (M), at 100-BLK Price St/n Providence St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/3/2021 11:57.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
Arrest Date 12-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 03:23, 12/3/2021 and 03:24, 12/3/2021. Reported: 03:24, 12/3/2021.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship
Arrest Date 12/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F),
Description Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F), at 100-BLK Clontz Rd, Fairview, NC, on 12/3/2021 12:10.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
Arrest Date 12-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], between 04:40, 12/3/2021 and 04:50, 12/3/2021. Reported: 04:56, 12/3/2021.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Autry, Steven Kyle
Arrest Date 12/03/2021
Court Case 202108317
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Autry, Steven Kyle (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2021 12:28.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure
Arrest Date 12-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure (C), at [Address], between 08:16, 12/3/2021 and 08:17, 12/3/2021. Reported: 08:17, 12/3/2021.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A