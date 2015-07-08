Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wilson, Zachary Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Zachary Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Show Cause (child Support), M (M), at 100-BLK Price St/n Providence St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/3/2021 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
|Arrest Date
|12-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 03:23, 12/3/2021 and 03:24, 12/3/2021. Reported: 03:24, 12/3/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F),
|Description
|Marshall, Kemberly Blankenship (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F), at 100-BLK Clontz Rd, Fairview, NC, on 12/3/2021 12:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
|Arrest Date
|12-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], between 04:40, 12/3/2021 and 04:50, 12/3/2021. Reported: 04:56, 12/3/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Autry, Steven Kyle
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2021
|Court Case
|202108317
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Autry, Steven Kyle (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2021 12:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure
|Arrest Date
|12-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Indecent Exposure (C), at [Address], between 08:16, 12/3/2021 and 08:17, 12/3/2021. Reported: 08:17, 12/3/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A