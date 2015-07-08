Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JONES, LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-04 12:38:00
Court Case 5902021237938
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LOCKETT, JAMES BROWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/7/1964
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-04 12:00:00
Court Case 3502021001849
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LEDBETTER, CASSANDRA RENEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1963
Height 5.9
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-04 14:27:00
Court Case 5902021237436
Charge Description AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name REID, MARQUISION ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/20/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-04 14:19:00
Court Case 3502021050581
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name REID, ROGER EMMANUAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/9/1977
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-04 14:30:00
Court Case 5902021237950
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GALES, LENELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-04 15:47:00
Court Case 5902021237953
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00