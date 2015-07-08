Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shell, Angela Carpenter
Arrest Date 12/04/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Shell, Angela Carpenter (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/4/2021 14:51.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Murray, Daniel Bryant
Arrest Date 12/04/2021
Court Case 202108586
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Murray, Daniel Bryant (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2900-BLK S Potter Rd/charlton Oaks Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/4/2021 15:21.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Laney, Megan Danielle
Arrest Date 12/04/2021
Court Case 202101048
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Laney, Megan Danielle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 7000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/4/2021 15:49.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Tomberlin, Jeremy Bryan
Arrest Date 12/04/2021
Court Case 202101048
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Tomberlin, Jeremy Bryan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/4/2021 15:49.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor
Arrest Date 12/04/2021
Court Case 202107684
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 900-BLK Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2021 17:51.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Carmen-torres, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 12/04/2021
Court Case 202105171
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Carmen-torres, Juan Carlos (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2021 18:59.
Arresting Officer Huntley, S A