Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shell, Angela Carpenter
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Shell, Angela Carpenter (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/4/2021 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Murray, Daniel Bryant
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2021
|Court Case
|202108586
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Murray, Daniel Bryant (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2900-BLK S Potter Rd/charlton Oaks Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/4/2021 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Laney, Megan Danielle
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2021
|Court Case
|202101048
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Laney, Megan Danielle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 7000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/4/2021 15:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Tomberlin, Jeremy Bryan
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2021
|Court Case
|202101048
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Tomberlin, Jeremy Bryan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/4/2021 15:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2021
|Court Case
|202107684
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Mcgriff, Zamaria Lenor (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 900-BLK Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2021 17:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Carmen-torres, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2021
|Court Case
|202105171
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Carmen-torres, Juan Carlos (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2021 18:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A