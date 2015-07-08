Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCMOORE, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-05 03:47:00
Court Case 5902021238008
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name PATTON, SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1971
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-05 05:32:00
Court Case 5902021238013
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, DEMAR DWAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-05 03:20:00
Court Case 5902021238015
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount

Name FELIX, SERGIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-05 09:16:00
Court Case 5902021209079
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name MAHATHA, JOHNATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/1985
Height 6.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-05 08:46:00
Court Case 5902021238017
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CORLEY, COLT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/19/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-05 00:15:00
Court Case 5902021237985
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount