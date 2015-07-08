Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCMOORE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/30/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-05 03:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021238008
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|PATTON, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/1971
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-05 05:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021238013
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DEMAR DWAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-05 03:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021238015
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FELIX, SERGIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-05 09:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021209079
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAHATHA, JOHNATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/1985
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-05 08:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021238017
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CORLEY, COLT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/19/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-05 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021237985
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount