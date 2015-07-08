Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcbride, Indreel Jeen
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2021
|Court Case
|202107706
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Mcbride, Indreel Jeen (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/5/2021 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Mcbride, Indreel Jeen
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2021
|Court Case
|202107708
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mcbride, Indreel Jeen (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/5/2021 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Nelson, Vincent Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Nelson, Vincent Anthony (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2021 18:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Sanders, Tony Vernard
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 6000-BLK Bluebird Hill Ln, Weddington, NC, on 12/5/2021 19:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Smith, William Polk
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Smith, William Polk (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|King, Jordan Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2021
|Court Case
|202107712
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M),
|Description
|King, Jordan Deshawn (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2021 20:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P