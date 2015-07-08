Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcbride, Indreel Jeen
Arrest Date 12/05/2021
Court Case 202107706
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Mcbride, Indreel Jeen (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/5/2021 15:28.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Mcbride, Indreel Jeen
Arrest Date 12/05/2021
Court Case 202107708
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mcbride, Indreel Jeen (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/5/2021 15:28.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Nelson, Vincent Anthony
Arrest Date 12/05/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Nelson, Vincent Anthony (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2021 18:18.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Sanders, Tony Vernard
Arrest Date 12/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 6000-BLK Bluebird Hill Ln, Weddington, NC, on 12/5/2021 19:54.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Smith, William Polk
Arrest Date 12/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Smith, William Polk (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name King, Jordan Deshawn
Arrest Date 12/05/2021
Court Case 202107712
Charge Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M),
Description King, Jordan Deshawn (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Show Cause (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2021 20:20.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P