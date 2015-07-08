Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SPRINGER, TERRANCE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/13/1997
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-06 08:56:00
|Court Case
|3502021716036
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ROSALES, JESUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-06 10:56:00
|Court Case
|3402021051979
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|MCKINNIS, KETURAH YVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/2000
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-06 16:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021236811
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WONDRA, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/6/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-06 10:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMALL, URI ANWAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-06 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021235866
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAMOS, ADISLEIDY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-06 16:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021236125
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00