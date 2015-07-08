Below are the Union County arrests for 12-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Floyds Veteran Concrete VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
Arrest Date 12-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Floyds Veteran Concrete VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 600-BLK S College St, Monroe, NC, between 07:22, 12/6/2021 and 07:23, 12/6/2021. Reported: 07:23, 12/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Larry Helms Flooring Inc VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 12-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Larry Helms Flooring Inc VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1000-BLK Forsyth Av, Indian Trail, NC, between 21:00, 12/3/2021 and 07:47, 12/6/2021. Reported: 07:47, 12/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 12-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 08:21, 12/6/2021 and 08:22, 12/6/2021. Reported: 08:22, 12/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Classic Molders VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 12-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Classic Molders VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 500-BLK Marshall St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/15/2021 and 10:37, 12/6/2021. Reported: 10:37, 12/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Coward, Anne
Arrest Date 12-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Coward, Anne (W /F/51) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11:35, 12/6/2021. Reported: 11:35, 12/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Cutler, Raymond Barton
Arrest Date 12-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Cutler, Raymond Barton (W /M/46) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 2300-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, between 07:30, 12/6/2021 and 13:00, 12/6/2021. Reported: 13:21, 12/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T