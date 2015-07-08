Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, JASON REUBEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-08 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021238289
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THORNE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1992
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-08 12:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021238334
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, JAZIAH MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/15/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-08 14:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021202512
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BRACY, BRYAN ONEAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/23/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-08 03:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021238291
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BISHOP, SCOTT MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-08 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021218763
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOSEPH, SHADE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-08 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021238361
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount