Below are the Union County arrests for 12-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baker, Etrinity Somon M
Arrest Date 12/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Baker, Etrinity Somon M (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/8/2021 18:12.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 12-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/00) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1700-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:50, 12/8/2021 and 08:51, 12/8/2021. Reported: 08:51, 12/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Wallace, Tierra Dayshanna
Arrest Date 12/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Wallace, Tierra Dayshanna (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/8/2021 18:17.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Taylor, Alexandria Kymerra
Arrest Date 12-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Taylor, Alexandria Kymerra (B /F/31) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 3500-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 12/8/2021 and 10:00, 12/8/2021. Reported: 10:00, 12/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Chambers, James Leon
Arrest Date 12/08/2021
Court Case 202107775
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Chambers, James Leon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2021 18:23.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 12-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 10:39, 12/8/2021 and 10:40, 12/8/2021. Reported: 10:40, 12/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Roman, O