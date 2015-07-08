Below are the Union County arrests for 12-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baker, Etrinity Somon M
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Baker, Etrinity Somon M (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/8/2021 18:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|12-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/00) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1700-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:50, 12/8/2021 and 08:51, 12/8/2021. Reported: 08:51, 12/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Wallace, Tierra Dayshanna
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Tierra Dayshanna (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/8/2021 18:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Taylor, Alexandria Kymerra
|Arrest Date
|12-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Taylor, Alexandria Kymerra (B /F/31) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 3500-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 12/8/2021 and 10:00, 12/8/2021. Reported: 10:00, 12/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Chambers, James Leon
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2021
|Court Case
|202107775
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Chambers, James Leon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2021 18:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|12-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 10:39, 12/8/2021 and 10:40, 12/8/2021. Reported: 10:40, 12/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O