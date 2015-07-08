Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TRIPLETT, BRENDA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/26/1958
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-09 08:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WYLIE, TAKYI KYMIRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/1/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-09 08:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021238260
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|150000.00
|Name
|GREAVES, TONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/3/1993
|Height
|6.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-09 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018028295
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|MARTINEZ-PINEDA, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-09 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021238474
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FLOYD, JOHNSIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/9/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-09 10:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021234854
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|MURPHY, DONAVON JACQUES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-09 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021237037
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00