Below are the Union County arrests for 12-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stewart, Nicholas Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Nicholas Wayne (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 5600-BLK Carol Av, Lake Park, NC, on 12/9/2021 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Black, Dayvon Shonte
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Black, Dayvon Shonte (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at Monroe Expreesway, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2021 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Smith, Barry Robert
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Smith, Barry Robert (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 5700-BLK E Hwy 74/w Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/9/2021 20:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Volk, Logan Greg
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Volk, Logan Greg (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 500-BLK Upper White Store Rd, Peachland, NC, on 12/9/2021 20:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Austin, Darnell Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Intoxicated,Rdo, No Ins,No Reg,Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Austin, Darnell Lorenzo (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (intoxicated,rdo, No Ins,no Reg,dwlr), M (M), at 100-BLK W Frabklin Street, Rockingham, NC, on 12/9/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Jones, Scott Grainger
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2021
|Court Case
|202107811
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possession Of Firearm By Felon), (M),
|Description
|Jones, Scott Grainger (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possession Of Firearm By Felon), (M), at 100-BLK S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2021 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B