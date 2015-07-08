Description

Black, Dayvon Shonte (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(speeding, Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at Monroe Expreesway, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2021 18:54.