Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROOKS, ASHEA CHRISHANA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/20/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-10 09:26:00
Court Case 5902021238582
Charge Description EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, KENNETH JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-10 15:45:00
Court Case 5902021238624
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GIBSON, MARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1970
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-10 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020228349
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name RODRIGUEZ-ARIAS, SEBASTIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-10 16:36:00
Court Case 5902021238538
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name MCCLURE, PIERRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-10 08:00:00
Court Case 5902021238256
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name ARNOLD, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/31/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-10 15:30:00
Court Case 5902019238482
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00