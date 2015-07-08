Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2021
|Court Case
|202107831
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct, M (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct, M (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2021 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2021
|Court Case
|202107831
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct, M (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct, M (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2021 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2021
|Court Case
|202107831
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2021 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Yow, Cassi Shaw
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Yow, Cassi Shaw (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Philidelphia Church Rd, Pageland, SC, on 12/10/2021 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Gaye, Yacine
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Gaye, Yacine (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 1000-BLK Gwinmar Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Crews, Nicholas Robert
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Crews, Nicholas Robert (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK Dorothy Lee Ln, Wingate, NC, on 12/10/2021 01:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D