Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2021.

Name Lyons, Latika Sanoir
Arrest Date 12/10/2021
Court Case 202107831
Charge Disorderly Conduct, M (M),
Description Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct, M (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2021 16:53.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Lyons, Latika Sanoir
Arrest Date 12/10/2021
Court Case 202107831
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2021 16:53.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Yow, Cassi Shaw
Arrest Date 12/10/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Yow, Cassi Shaw (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Philidelphia Church Rd, Pageland, SC, on 12/10/2021 17:27.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Gaye, Yacine
Arrest Date 12/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Gaye, Yacine (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 1000-BLK Gwinmar Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Crews, Nicholas Robert
Arrest Date 12/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Crews, Nicholas Robert (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK Dorothy Lee Ln, Wingate, NC, on 12/10/2021 01:47.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D