Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JONES, COREY ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/12/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-11 00:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021238666
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|KNIGHT, TURAN TREMAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/7/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-11 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021238700
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTINEZ-PINEDA, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-11 02:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021238585
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GAMA, SANDRA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/29/1989
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-11 13:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORGAN, DARRELL ANTOINNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/19/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-11 02:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021238667
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KENLEY, MATEO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/21/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-11 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021238709
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00