Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-11-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name JONES, COREY ALLEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/12/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-11 00:51:00
Court Case 5902021238666
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KNIGHT, TURAN TREMAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-11 10:25:00
Court Case 5902021238700
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ-PINEDA, ALEX
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-11 02:44:00
Court Case 5902021238585
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GAMA, SANDRA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/29/1989
Height 5.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-11 13:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORGAN, DARRELL ANTOINNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/19/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-11 02:42:00
Court Case 5902021238667
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KENLEY, MATEO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/21/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-11 05:03:00
Court Case 5902021238709
Charge Description ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 10000.00