Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Tanisha Chantil
Arrest Date 12/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Tanisha Chantil (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2021 22:23.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Sanchez, Efrain Sanabria
Arrest Date 12/11/2021
Court Case 202107843
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sanchez, Efrain Sanabria (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2021 02:07.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Thompson, Antonio Jamar
Arrest Date 12/11/2021
Court Case 202108802
Charge 1) Habitual Dwi (F) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Thompson, Antonio Jamar (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, NC, on 12/11/2021 03:47.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Hopper, Kadijah Tranika
Arrest Date 12/11/2021
Court Case 202101005
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hopper, Kadijah Tranika (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1500-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/11/2021 08:07.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Justice, Jasper Allah-invincib*
Arrest Date 12/11/2021
Court Case 202107845
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Justice, Jasper Allah-invincib* (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2021 09:16.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Guerra, Juan Ramon
Arrest Date 12/11/2021
Court Case 202101006
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Guerra, Juan Ramon (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 15400-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/11/2021 14:09.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N