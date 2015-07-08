Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Tanisha Chantil
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Tanisha Chantil (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2021 22:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Sanchez, Efrain Sanabria
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2021
|Court Case
|202107843
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Efrain Sanabria (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2021 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Thompson, Antonio Jamar
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2021
|Court Case
|202108802
|Charge
|1) Habitual Dwi (F) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Antonio Jamar (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, NC, on 12/11/2021 03:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Hopper, Kadijah Tranika
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2021
|Court Case
|202101005
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hopper, Kadijah Tranika (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1500-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/11/2021 08:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Justice, Jasper Allah-invincib*
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2021
|Court Case
|202107845
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Justice, Jasper Allah-invincib* (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2021 09:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Guerra, Juan Ramon
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2021
|Court Case
|202101006
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Guerra, Juan Ramon (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 15400-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/11/2021 14:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N