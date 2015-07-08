Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RAEFORD, JAMES MITCHELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/17/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-12 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021238769
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HARVEY, CHAD E
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-12 07:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021017780
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SAYLOR, JONATHAN PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-12 00:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021238760
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIS, ISAIAH EMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/17/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-12 08:50:00
|Court Case
|1202020050013
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|BYERS, KIASHA DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-12 04:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021238777
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOPKINS, BRANDON TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/19/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-12 07:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021238785
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount