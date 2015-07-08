Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ayala, Eric Stephen
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Ayala, Eric Stephen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at Nc 16, on 12/12/2021 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Lee, Naji Fuquan
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lee, Naji Fuquan (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Marie Garris,guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 12/12/2021 02:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Love, Sabrina
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Love, Sabrina (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/12/2021 05:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/12/2021 05:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2021
|Court Case
|202108541
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Campbell, Brandon Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6800-BLK Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/12/2021 05:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2021 08:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L