Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMOUTHERSON, DAVID ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1960
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-13 03:48:00
|Court Case
|1202021053331
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DALKA, RYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/7/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|284
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-13 12:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ESERNIO, JOHN PHILLP-PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/5/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-13 02:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021238856
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR AID AND ABET
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GARMON, STEVEN DONALD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/20/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-13 13:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALILIC, ASMIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/29/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-13 02:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021238849
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MORRIS, ANTONIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|15
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-13 11:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021238878
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount