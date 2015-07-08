Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMOUTHERSON, DAVID ANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1960
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-13 03:48:00
Court Case 1202021053331
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DALKA, RYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/7/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 284
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-13 12:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ESERNIO, JOHN PHILLP-PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/5/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-13 02:24:00
Court Case 5902021238856
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR AID AND ABET
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GARMON, STEVEN DONALD
Arrest Type
DOB 9/20/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-13 13:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HALILIC, ASMIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-13 02:24:00
Court Case 5902021238849
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MORRIS, ANTONIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 15
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-13 11:11:00
Court Case 5902021238878
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount