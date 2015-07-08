Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Munson, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 12/13/2021
Court Case 202107871
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2021 01:01.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Simpson, Jonathan Matthew
Arrest Date 12/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Probation Violation), F (F),
Description Simpson, Jonathan Matthew (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (probation Violation), F (F), [Missing Address], on 12/13/2021 20:02.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Graham, Demetrius Elijah Sanchez
Arrest Date 12/13/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 5) Fugitive (South Carolina) (F),
Description Graham, Demetrius Elijah Sanchez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 5) Fugitive (south Carolina) (F), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/13/2021 02:49.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Shaffer, Brandon Keith
Arrest Date 12/13/2021
Court Case 202107903
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Shaffer, Brandon Keith (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2021 21:57.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Allen, Leon
Arrest Date 12/13/2021
Court Case 202107874
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Allen, Leon (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2021 03:50.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death/overdose
Arrest Date 12-13-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death/overdose (C), at [Address], on 08:01, 12/13/2021. Reported: 08:01, 12/13/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C