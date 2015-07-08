Description

Graham, Demetrius Elijah Sanchez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 5) Fugitive (south Carolina) (F), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/13/2021 02:49.