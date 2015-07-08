Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Munson, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2021
|Court Case
|202107871
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2021 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Simpson, Jonathan Matthew
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Probation Violation), F (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Jonathan Matthew (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (probation Violation), F (F), [Missing Address], on 12/13/2021 20:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Graham, Demetrius Elijah Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 5) Fugitive (South Carolina) (F),
|Description
|Graham, Demetrius Elijah Sanchez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 5) Fugitive (south Carolina) (F), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/13/2021 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Shaffer, Brandon Keith
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2021
|Court Case
|202107903
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Shaffer, Brandon Keith (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2021 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Allen, Leon
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2021
|Court Case
|202107874
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Leon (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2021 03:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death/overdose
|Arrest Date
|12-13-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death/overdose (C), at [Address], on 08:01, 12/13/2021. Reported: 08:01, 12/13/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C