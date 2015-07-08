Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CUNNINGHAM, CONTRELL MARQUAVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-14 04:03:00
Court Case 5902021238948
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JOHNSON, WILLIE FRANKLIN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-14 16:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CYPRESS, TYTIANA BLONETHEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/9/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-14 08:20:00
Court Case 5902021238968
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCDOWELL, DEMARCO LAMONT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/20/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-14 13:05:00
Court Case 5902021238993
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JAMES, NOAH LANOID
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-14 09:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TILLMAN, TAVIAN LATWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/29/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-14 15:38:00
Court Case 5902021238995
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 3500.00