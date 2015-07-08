Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, CONTRELL MARQUAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-14 04:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021238948
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, WILLIE FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/12/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-14 16:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CYPRESS, TYTIANA BLONETHEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/9/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-14 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021238968
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCDOWELL, DEMARCO LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/20/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-14 13:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021238993
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JAMES, NOAH LANOID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/5/2001
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-14 09:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TILLMAN, TAVIAN LATWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/29/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-14 15:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021238995
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00