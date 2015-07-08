Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robinson, Clarence Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2021
|Court Case
|202108887
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Clarence Lee (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2700-BLK E Monroe Exwy/e Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 12/14/2021 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 15:07, 12/14/2021 and 15:07, 12/14/2021. Reported: 15:07, 12/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Rollins, Allison Leigh
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Rollins, Allison Leigh (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 13500-BLK Barberry Ave, Midland, NC, on 12/14/2021 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Gill, Nasir Exzavior
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gill, Nasir Exzavior (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1300-BLK H C Nesbit Park Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/14/2021 02:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 800-BLK E Forth St, Charlotte, NC, on 12/14/2021 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Sizemore, Charles Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Sizemore, Charles Michael (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2021 06:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S