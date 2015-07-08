Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Clarence Lee
Arrest Date 12/14/2021
Court Case 202108887
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Robinson, Clarence Lee (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2700-BLK E Monroe Exwy/e Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 12/14/2021 13:22.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 12-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 15:07, 12/14/2021 and 15:07, 12/14/2021. Reported: 15:07, 12/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Rollins, Allison Leigh
Arrest Date 12/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Rollins, Allison Leigh (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 13500-BLK Barberry Ave, Midland, NC, on 12/14/2021 14:01.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Gill, Nasir Exzavior
Arrest Date 12/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gill, Nasir Exzavior (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1300-BLK H C Nesbit Park Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/14/2021 02:11.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
Arrest Date 12/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 800-BLK E Forth St, Charlotte, NC, on 12/14/2021 15:35.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Sizemore, Charles Michael
Arrest Date 12/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Sizemore, Charles Michael (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2021 06:16.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S