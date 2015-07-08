Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CROWDER, LARRY LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-15 08:25:00
Court Case 5902021239039
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LITTLE, BRUCE ELLIOITT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1964
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-15 13:50:00
Court Case 5902021203289
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARRIS, TREYVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/24/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-15 10:07:00
Court Case 5902021238956
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PURYEAR, ERIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-15 13:11:00
Court Case 5902021238825
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MITCHELL, ANTHONY DUQUAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/7/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-15 10:11:00
Court Case 3502020002879
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ADAMS, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/1/1974
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-15 15:43:00
Court Case 6402021059119
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00