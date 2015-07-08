Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CROWDER, LARRY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/19/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-15 08:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021239039
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LITTLE, BRUCE ELLIOITT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1964
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-15 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021203289
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HARRIS, TREYVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-15 10:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021238956
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PURYEAR, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-15 13:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021238825
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MITCHELL, ANTHONY DUQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/7/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-15 10:11:00
|Court Case
|3502020002879
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ADAMS, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/1/1974
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-15 15:43:00
|Court Case
|6402021059119
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00