Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huey, Latasha Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2021
|Court Case
|202107944
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Huey, Latasha Nicole (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at Walkup Av/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2021 16:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Sealey, David Joseph
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Sealey, David Joseph (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2000-BLK Currier Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2021 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bristow, Moneka Shanay
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bristow, Moneka Shanay (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/15/2021 17:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Taylor, Jennifer Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Jennifer Lynn (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 5900-BLK Bridgeway Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2021 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Burns, Ryheam Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2021
|Court Case
|202107426
|Charge
|1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Burns, Ryheam Antonio (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2021 19:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Anderson, Jake Henry C
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Jake Henry C (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (F), [Missing Address], on 12/15/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R