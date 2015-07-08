Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITE, BRIAN ONEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/2/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-16 08:45:00
Court Case 5902021239194
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LIGGON, JAIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-16 10:47:00
Court Case 5902021239164
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name ABOUHANNA, SARA FADI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-16 07:47:00
Court Case 8902021054237
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MARIN, EBER JOSUE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/26/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-16 15:04:00
Court Case 5902018207367
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ROLLIESON, JASON RONALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/30/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-16 10:15:00
Court Case 5902021233122
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MARTIN, GERALD ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-16 13:57:00
Court Case 5902021239239
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 7500.00