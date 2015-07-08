Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2021
|Court Case
|202107988
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 1000-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2021 21:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|12-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:04, 12/16/2021 and 10:05, 12/16/2021. Reported: 10:05, 12/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E
|Name
|Nivens, Jaleel Takeem
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2021
|Court Case
|202107986
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Nivens, Jaleel Takeem (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2021 21:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|12-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 04:00, 12/16/2021 and 11:58, 12/16/2021. Reported: 11:58, 12/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Mangum, Brian Franklin
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2021
|Court Case
|202107987
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Mangum, Brian Franklin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 800-BLK Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2021 21:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Medlin, Aubrey Lee
|Arrest Date
|12-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Medlin, Aubrey Lee (W /M/66) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 300-BLK Serenity Hills Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:00, 12/16/2021 and 12:44, 12/16/2021. Reported: 12:44, 12/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S