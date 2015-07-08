Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
Arrest Date 12/16/2021
Court Case 202107988
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 1000-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2021 21:23.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 12-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:04, 12/16/2021 and 10:05, 12/16/2021. Reported: 10:05, 12/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, B E

Name Nivens, Jaleel Takeem
Arrest Date 12/16/2021
Court Case 202107986
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Nivens, Jaleel Takeem (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2021 21:49.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 12-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 04:00, 12/16/2021 and 11:58, 12/16/2021. Reported: 11:58, 12/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Mangum, Brian Franklin
Arrest Date 12/16/2021
Court Case 202107987
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Mangum, Brian Franklin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 800-BLK Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2021 21:52.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Medlin, Aubrey Lee
Arrest Date 12-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Medlin, Aubrey Lee (W /M/66) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 300-BLK Serenity Hills Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:00, 12/16/2021 and 12:44, 12/16/2021. Reported: 12:44, 12/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S