Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCOY, DELTON DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-18 00:46:00
Court Case 5902021239437
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EDWARDS, TOBIAS CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-18 15:59:00
Court Case 5902020202775
Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name STARNES, KENNETH EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-18 07:30:00
Court Case 5902021239445
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name FREEMAN, JUSTIN NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-18 14:23:00
Court Case 8902021054557
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name LINDSEY, DARNESHA LATRICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/25/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-18 07:15:00
Court Case 5902021239449
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name GLINSKI, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-18 15:57:00
Court Case 5902021238939
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 5000.00