Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCOY, DELTON DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/8/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-18 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021239437
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EDWARDS, TOBIAS CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-18 15:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020202775
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|STARNES, KENNETH EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-18 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021239445
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|FREEMAN, JUSTIN NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/21/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-18 14:23:00
|Court Case
|8902021054557
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LINDSEY, DARNESHA LATRICE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/25/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-18 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021239449
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GLINSKI, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-18 15:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021238939
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00