Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Marie Susan
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Larceny Of Mv) (F), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (larceny Of Mv) (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3500-BLK Fola Drive, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 04:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Mills, Marcus Samuel
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2021
|Court Case
|202108017
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mills, Marcus Samuel (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Butler, David Lamar
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Butler, David Lamar (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Howie St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/18/2021 04:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Atkinson, Lauren Marie
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Atkinson, Lauren Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK Shannon Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/18/2021 04:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Brown, Marie Susan
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 300-BLK E. Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 05:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Ramirez-alvarez, Roberto Carlos
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2021
|Court Case
|202108042
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ramirez-alvarez, Roberto Carlos (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Walkup Av/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 05:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C