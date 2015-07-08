Description

Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (larceny Of Mv) (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3500-BLK Fola Drive, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 04:36.