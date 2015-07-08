Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brown, Marie Susan
Arrest Date 12/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Felony Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Larceny Of Mv) (F), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (larceny Of Mv) (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3500-BLK Fola Drive, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 04:36.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Mills, Marcus Samuel
Arrest Date 12/18/2021
Court Case 202108017
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mills, Marcus Samuel (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 20:14.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Butler, David Lamar
Arrest Date 12/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Butler, David Lamar (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Howie St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/18/2021 04:42.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Atkinson, Lauren Marie
Arrest Date 12/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Atkinson, Lauren Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK Shannon Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/18/2021 04:57.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Brown, Marie Susan
Arrest Date 12/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 300-BLK E. Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 05:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Ramirez-alvarez, Roberto Carlos
Arrest Date 12/18/2021
Court Case 202108042
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ramirez-alvarez, Roberto Carlos (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Walkup Av/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2021 05:53.
Arresting Officer Horne, C