Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCNAIR, JAMES WINFRED
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/17/1955
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-19 01:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021239518
|Charge Description
|INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ADAMS, ZURI JAQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-19 14:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021239417
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HAMILTON, JEREIMAH CORNELIUS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/19/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-19 00:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021239524
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCFARLAND, JASMINE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/31/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-19 15:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021239551
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|25.00
|Name
|PRIMUS, CRYSTAL TONYETTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/20/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-19 01:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021239521
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BAILEY, THOMAS TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-19 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021239558
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount