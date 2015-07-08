Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCNAIR, JAMES WINFRED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/17/1955
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-19 01:11:00
Court Case 5902021239518
Charge Description INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ADAMS, ZURI JAQUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-19 14:50:00
Court Case 5902021239417
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HAMILTON, JEREIMAH CORNELIUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/19/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-19 00:17:00
Court Case 5902021239524
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCFARLAND, JASMINE NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/31/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-19 15:04:00
Court Case 5902021239551
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25.00

Name PRIMUS, CRYSTAL TONYETTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/20/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-19 01:32:00
Court Case 5902021239521
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BAILEY, THOMAS TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-19 15:13:00
Court Case 5902021239558
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount