Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Palma, Brandon
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2021
|Court Case
|202109040
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Palma, Brandon (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 600-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2021 03:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Swihart, Sauaiwa Sean
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Swihart, Sauaiwa Sean (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, SC, on 12/19/2021 05:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Escobar Argueta, Rulaman Esgar
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2021
|Court Case
|202109043
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Escobar Argueta, Rulaman Esgar (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK E Hwy 74/edgewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2021 05:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Burke, Deborah Denise
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2021
|Court Case
|202108071
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Burke, Deborah Denise (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 400-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2021 05:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Coronado, Gabriela
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2021
|Court Case
|202109045
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Coronado, Gabriela (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 4500-BLK Concord Hwy/chaney Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/19/2021 08:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Rowe, Jacob Weston
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2021
|Court Case
|202109042
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Rowe, Jacob Weston (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 6100-BLK Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/19/2021 08:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T