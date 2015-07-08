Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Palma, Brandon
Arrest Date 12/19/2021
Court Case 202109040
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Palma, Brandon (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 600-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2021 03:39.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Swihart, Sauaiwa Sean
Arrest Date 12/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Swihart, Sauaiwa Sean (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, SC, on 12/19/2021 05:33.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Escobar Argueta, Rulaman Esgar
Arrest Date 12/19/2021
Court Case 202109043
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Escobar Argueta, Rulaman Esgar (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK E Hwy 74/edgewood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2021 05:37.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Burke, Deborah Denise
Arrest Date 12/19/2021
Court Case 202108071
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Burke, Deborah Denise (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 400-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2021 05:53.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Coronado, Gabriela
Arrest Date 12/19/2021
Court Case 202109045
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Coronado, Gabriela (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 4500-BLK Concord Hwy/chaney Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/19/2021 08:20.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Rowe, Jacob Weston
Arrest Date 12/19/2021
Court Case 202109042
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Rowe, Jacob Weston (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 6100-BLK Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/19/2021 08:58.
Arresting Officer Evans, C T