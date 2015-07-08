Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GOODWIN, CHARITY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/21/1984
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-20 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021239613
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LYNN, ALYSON PAIGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-20 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021236342
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NAZARIO, TIDJANTE
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|1/17/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-20 10:31:00
|Court Case
|7902021707079
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LAMOTHE, JASON MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-20 01:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021239594
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REID, ROSSI RADRICKIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|310
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-20 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021239620
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GONSALEZ-CAMARILLO, FREDY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-20 03:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021239597
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|60000.00