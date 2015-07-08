Description

Martinez Rodriguez, Silvestre (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 500-BLK Kathy Ln, Marshville, NC, on 12/20/2021 02:34.