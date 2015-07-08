Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Trull, Dustin Keith
Arrest Date 12/20/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Trull, Dustin Keith (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 14:15.
Arresting Officer Duncan, E W

Name Nash, Cameron Peter
Arrest Date 12/20/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Nash, Cameron Peter (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 19:02.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Baur, Casey Nichole
Arrest Date 12/20/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Baur, Casey Nichole (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 19:18.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Huntley, Golden Correll Roy
Arrest Date 12/20/2021
Court Case 202108105
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Huntley, Golden Correll Roy (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK N Charlotte Av/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 20:47.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Houston, Montrel Lamar
Arrest Date 12/20/2021
Court Case 202108107
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Houston, Montrel Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 2200-BLK Field Pond Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 21:41.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Martinez Rodriguez, Silvestre
Arrest Date 12/20/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Martinez Rodriguez, Silvestre (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 500-BLK Kathy Ln, Marshville, NC, on 12/20/2021 02:34.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E