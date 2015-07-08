Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Trull, Dustin Keith
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Trull, Dustin Keith (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Duncan, E W
|Name
|Nash, Cameron Peter
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Nash, Cameron Peter (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 19:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Baur, Casey Nichole
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Baur, Casey Nichole (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 19:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Huntley, Golden Correll Roy
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2021
|Court Case
|202108105
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Golden Correll Roy (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK N Charlotte Av/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 20:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Houston, Montrel Lamar
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2021
|Court Case
|202108107
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Houston, Montrel Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 2200-BLK Field Pond Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2021 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Martinez Rodriguez, Silvestre
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Martinez Rodriguez, Silvestre (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 500-BLK Kathy Ln, Marshville, NC, on 12/20/2021 02:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E