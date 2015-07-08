Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROMERO, JULIO LOPEZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/19/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-21 03:33:00
Court Case 5902021239702
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCINTYRE, JONQAVIOUS DEQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-21 06:40:00
Court Case 5902021239705
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WARD, KHYRE JAHREL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-21 02:37:00
Court Case 5902021239704
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name BELL, ALAYNA NICOLE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/15/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-21 10:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAYE, DASHON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/14/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-21 09:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, LEONARD CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-21 10:05:00
Court Case 5902021209329
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount