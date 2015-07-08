Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROMERO, JULIO LOPEZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/19/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-21 03:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021239702
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCINTYRE, JONQAVIOUS DEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-21 06:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021239705
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WARD, KHYRE JAHREL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-21 02:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021239704
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BELL, ALAYNA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/15/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-21 10:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAYE, DASHON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/14/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-21 09:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRISON, LEONARD CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-21 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021209329
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount