Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wargacki, Michael Joseph
Arrest Date 12/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Wargacki, Michael Joseph (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 18:07.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Love, Priscilla
Arrest Date 12/21/2021
Court Case 202108109
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Love, Priscilla (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 00:36.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Lowery, Erica Shenice
Arrest Date 12/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Underage Sales Of Tobacco Products To Minors Under 18 Years (M),
Description Lowery, Erica Shenice (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Underage Sales Of Tobacco Products To Minors Under 18 Years (M), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/21/2021 19:34.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Buck, Elizabeth Kay
Arrest Date 12/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Buck, Elizabeth Kay (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 5200-BLK East Monroe Exwy, Stallings, NC, on 12/21/2021 03:01.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Thomas, Derik Myron
Arrest Date 12/21/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment(Pdp,Poss. Sch I Cs) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Derik Myron (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(pdp,poss. Sch I Cs) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 1200-BLK W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 19:37.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
Arrest Date 12/21/2021
Court Case 202108966
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 08:52.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N