Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wargacki, Michael Joseph
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Wargacki, Michael Joseph (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 18:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Love, Priscilla
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2021
|Court Case
|202108109
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Love, Priscilla (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Lowery, Erica Shenice
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Underage Sales Of Tobacco Products To Minors Under 18 Years (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Erica Shenice (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Underage Sales Of Tobacco Products To Minors Under 18 Years (M), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/21/2021 19:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Buck, Elizabeth Kay
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Buck, Elizabeth Kay (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 5200-BLK East Monroe Exwy, Stallings, NC, on 12/21/2021 03:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Thomas, Derik Myron
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment(Pdp,Poss. Sch I Cs) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Derik Myron (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(pdp,poss. Sch I Cs) (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 1200-BLK W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 19:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2021
|Court Case
|202108966
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 08:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N