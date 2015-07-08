Description

Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2021 08:52.