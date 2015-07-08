Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CORRY, MARCUS ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-22 01:41:00
Court Case 3502021055161
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RUSHING, ERIN WALKER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/11/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-22 12:08:00
Court Case 8902020707757
Charge Description FICTITIOUS INFO TO OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAYLOR, PATRICK RAJISH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-22 01:46:00
Court Case 5902021239855
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, MICHAEL QUINCY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/22/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-22 12:37:00
Court Case 5902021239922
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JOHNSON, DAMON LAMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/23/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-22 04:06:00
Court Case 2502021058507
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ATKINSON, ELBERT LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-22 14:54:00
Court Case 5902021239923
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1500.00