Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2021.
|Name
|Hamrick, Robert D
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2021
|Court Case
|202100735
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Hamrick, Robert D (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 900-BLK California Ave, Spartanburg, NC, on 12/22/2021 07:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, D D
|Name
|Daniel, Dennis Augustus
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Daniel, Dennis Augustus (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Old Monroe Rd/stallings Rd, Stallings, on 12/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Helms, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Helms, Michael Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3500-BLK New Potato Dr, Kannapolis, NC, on 12/22/2021 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:22, 12/22/2021 and 00:23, 12/22/2021. Reported: 00:23, 12/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Buck, Elizabeth Kay
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Buck, Elizabeth Kay (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 5300-BLK Country Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2021 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Gillard, H S
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possession Control Substance Jail
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possession Control Substance Jail (C), at 7400-BLK New Town Rd/crooked River Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 01:30, 12/22/2021 and 01:31, 12/22/2021. Reported: 01:31, 12/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S