Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hamrick, Robert D
Arrest Date 12/22/2021
Court Case 202100735
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Hamrick, Robert D (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 900-BLK California Ave, Spartanburg, NC, on 12/22/2021 07:21.
Arresting Officer Wilson, D D

Name Daniel, Dennis Augustus
Arrest Date 12-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Daniel, Dennis Augustus (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Old Monroe Rd/stallings Rd, Stallings, on 12/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Helms, Michael Lee
Arrest Date 12/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Helms, Michael Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3500-BLK New Potato Dr, Kannapolis, NC, on 12/22/2021 10:04.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 12-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:22, 12/22/2021 and 00:23, 12/22/2021. Reported: 00:23, 12/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Buck, Elizabeth Kay
Arrest Date 12/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Buck, Elizabeth Kay (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 5300-BLK Country Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2021 11:11.
Arresting Officer Gillard, H S

Name Society VICTIM of Possession Control Substance Jail
Arrest Date 12-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possession Control Substance Jail (C), at 7400-BLK New Town Rd/crooked River Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 01:30, 12/22/2021 and 01:31, 12/22/2021. Reported: 01:31, 12/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S