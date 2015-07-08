Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CROSBY, KATRINA DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/2/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-23 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021240012
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS ON AIRPORT PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ANDRADE, JOSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1981
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-23 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021200279
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GIBSON, ALICIA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/17/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-23 12:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021240007
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BOSWORTH, GRANT THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/2/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-23 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021239964
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, SAMANTHA HUNT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/17/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-23 12:44:00
|Court Case
|1202020054684
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KIRKLAND, CARNESIA YVNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/23/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-23 01:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021239968
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00