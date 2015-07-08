Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hogan, Erik Daniel
Arrest Date 12/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired, Exp Reg Card), M (M),
Description Hogan, Erik Daniel (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired, Exp Reg Card), M (M), at 100-BLK Polaris Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12/23/2021 16:38.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T

Name King, Allison Oxendine
Arrest Date 12/23/2021
Court Case 202109180
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description King, Allison Oxendine (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2700-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/23/2021 18:03.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Beheler, Summer Leigh
Arrest Date 12/23/2021
Court Case 202109180
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Beheler, Summer Leigh (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2700-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/23/2021 18:07.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Barnes, Miranda Nichole
Arrest Date 12/23/2021
Court Case 202109181
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barnes, Miranda Nichole (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2600-BLK Devon Dr, Indian Trail, on 12/23/2021 19:16.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Dorsey, Dwayne
Arrest Date 12/23/2021
Court Case 202109181
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Dorsey, Dwayne (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Devon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/23/2021 19:20.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Poteat, Josh Warren
Arrest Date 12/23/2021
Court Case 202108185
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Poteat, Josh Warren (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1700-BLK Skyway Dr/e East Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2021 20:17.
Arresting Officer Horne, C