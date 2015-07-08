Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hogan, Erik Daniel
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired, Exp Reg Card), M (M),
|Description
|Hogan, Erik Daniel (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired, Exp Reg Card), M (M), at 100-BLK Polaris Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12/23/2021 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|King, Allison Oxendine
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2021
|Court Case
|202109180
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|King, Allison Oxendine (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2700-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/23/2021 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Beheler, Summer Leigh
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2021
|Court Case
|202109180
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Beheler, Summer Leigh (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2700-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/23/2021 18:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Barnes, Miranda Nichole
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2021
|Court Case
|202109181
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Miranda Nichole (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2600-BLK Devon Dr, Indian Trail, on 12/23/2021 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Dorsey, Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2021
|Court Case
|202109181
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Dorsey, Dwayne (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Devon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/23/2021 19:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Poteat, Josh Warren
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2021
|Court Case
|202108185
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Poteat, Josh Warren (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1700-BLK Skyway Dr/e East Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2021 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C