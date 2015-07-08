Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBINSON, TERRENCE DENZEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-24 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020013986
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|CALDERON, LUIS ROMERO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-24 13:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021240102
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUARDADO, DENNIS ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/23/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-24 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021240101
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRELL, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-24 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021240103
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HORTON, DARLIUS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1984
|Height
|6.10
|Weight
|273
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-24 01:46:00
|Court Case
|5902015246599
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HOOD, JOHN GAVEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/30/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-24 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020233018
|Charge Description
|BURNING CERTAIN BUILDINGS
|Bond Amount
|30000.00