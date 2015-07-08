Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBINSON, TERRENCE DENZEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-24 09:50:00
Court Case 5902020013986
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name CALDERON, LUIS ROMERO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-24 13:37:00
Court Case 5902021240102
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GUARDADO, DENNIS ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/23/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-24 12:05:00
Court Case 5902021240101
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HARRELL, DARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-24 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021240103
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HORTON, DARLIUS ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1984
Height 6.10
Weight 273
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-24 01:46:00
Court Case 5902015246599
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HOOD, JOHN GAVEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/30/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-24 14:45:00
Court Case 5902020233018
Charge Description BURNING CERTAIN BUILDINGS
Bond Amount 30000.00