Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Attempted Larceny (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Trespass – 1St Deg (M), And 6) Fugitive(Probation Violation Sc) (F),
|Description
|Smith, Brandon Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Larceny (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), and 6) Fugitive(probation Violation Sc) (F), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2021 08:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Deese, Christopher Matthew
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2021
|Court Case
|202108194
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Deese, Christopher Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 800-BLK Bundy St, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2021 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Hudson, Kimberly Candace
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2021
|Court Case
|202108193
|Charge
|1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Kimberly Candace (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2021 11:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Deese, Christopher Matthew
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2021
|Court Case
|202108193
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
|Description
|Deese, Christopher Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2021 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Smith, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2021
|Court Case
|202108193
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
|Description
|Smith, Brandon Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2021 12:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Satterwhite, Marek Anthony-clarenc
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2021
|Court Case
|202108203
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Satterwhite, Marek Anthony-clarenc (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3500-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2021 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L